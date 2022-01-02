Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them

TULSA, Okla. (CNN) - Four police officers and a gas station worker each adopted a puppy after someone left the litter in a duffle bag at an Oklahoma convenience store.
The Tulsa Police Department said Dec. 26 that five puppies have found new forever homes. Someone left the litter in a duffle bag on the counter at a QT gas station convenience store on Christmas night.
When the officers arrived on scene, four of them decided to adopt a puppy each. They said they were overwhelmed with Christmas feelings.
A gas station employee adopted the fifth puppy.
At the end of their Facebook post, the department included the hashtag “adopt, don’t shop” to remind the public to check out rescues and shelters for abandoned pets.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.