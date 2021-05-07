ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two stalled buses in St. Louis Hills were called an inconvenience and a major eyesore for residents at the Parkshire Apartments.
Last week, tenants say someone left the buses on the tight residential street and never returned. News 4 found the buses near Hampton and Gravois with the windows and doors open.
“We’ve had derelict cars dropped off before and they’ve been towed away but never anything like this,” said one resident.
News 4 searched the Department of Transportation numbers for each bus, records show a company called Carson Charter Bus LLC owns the vehicles. Their physical address was for a mailbox 16 miles away at an UPS store in Creve Coeur. The owner of Carson Charter Bus LLC reached out to News 4 after our calls. He says they recently sold the buses to a private buyer and confirmed the buses are not stolen. Carson Charter Bus says the new owners illegally parked the vehicles behind this apartment complex. They are currently working with St. Louis Metropolitan Police, who are looking into residents complaints. Residents tell News 4 it is against city ordinances and property rules to have the buses parked on this street.
Residents also said they made complaints to the city's citizens service bureau.
We also reached out to St. Louis Metropolitan Police who had an officer immediately look into the issue. Shortly after the call, both buses were towed. Police say they’re investigating on if the buses were stolen or illegally dumped.
