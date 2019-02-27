ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – For a lot of parents, figuring out how to pay for childcare is a source of stress.
According to Care.com, the average cost to care for an infant in the St. Louis-area for a year is $8,961, which is more than some local universities charge for yearly tuition.
It costs more to send your baby to a childcare center for a year than it does to send your student to the University of Missouri-St. Louis or Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. It’s also not much less than the cost of a year at the University of Missouri, St. Louis University or Webster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.