ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A year after violent riots in St. Louis, the community is remembering fallen retired police captain David Dorn, who was shot and killed by looters while patrolling Lee's Pawn Shop and Jewelry in north St. Louis on June 2, 2020.

Wednesday, his family, friends and colleagues gathered at the World's Fair Pavilion in Forest Park to honor his memory. His widow, Ann Dorn, said support from family has helped her through the hardest year of her life.

"It’s been tremendously difficult but God and the family have gotten me through this. My grandchildren, my step-children have gotten me through this and my family has been so supportive," she said.

[READ: Missouri Senate votes unanimously on bill to rename highway after Captain David Dorn]

Mayor Tishuara Jones and St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden were among the local leaders in attendance at the memorial. Local lawmakers announced three streets will soon be named after Dorn. A section of Martin Luther King Drive from North Sarah Street to Belle Glade Avenue, as well as a portion of St. Charles Rock Road, east of Highway 70. Ann Dorn said she's spent part of the last year reaching out and speaking to community members about how best to decrease violence and bring about stronger relationships between police officers and area residents.

"I want everyone to know that Dave was a Black man, and all Black lives matter, all of them, doesn’t matter who kills them," Dorn said. "Until we get that agenda that every single life matters, and there’s more respect for each other, we can heal all."

Second man charged in connection with death of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, 3 others charged with burglary A man has been charged with the murder of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn five days after a handful of looters broke into a pawn shop in north St. Louis City and ended the night with a tragic loss to the St. Louis community.

During protests in early June of 2020, several storefronts on Washington Avenue were damaged by rioters. The destruction closed Bella's Frozen Yogurt on Washington Avenue for a month. Store manager Nicole Reed said rioters smashed their windows and knocked supplies off of shelves. One year later, she said the store is back open and thriving.

"It was sad that everything happened, but the result of it has been wonderful," she said.

Local leaders said Dorn's street signs should be posted by mid-summer. Two men, 24-year-old Stephan Cannon and 22-year-old Mark Jackson, have been charged in his death. News 4 has reached out to the prosecutor's office for an update on the case but is still waiting to hear back.