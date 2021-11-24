SOUTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A local woman is replaying what happened before a deadly wreck that killed two Missouri Department of Transportation workers last week. The woman, wishing to remain anonymous, watched in horror as a driver smashed into MoDOT workers Kaitlyn Anderson and James Brooks.

"He started swerving in and out of lanes, and I'm like, 'that doesn't look right,'" the witness said. "I kept going, but I kept my distance 'cause I didn't know what was wrong."

The woman said she was driving northbound on Telegraph Road on Nov. 18, headed to her local church to donate clothes. She says she noticed a black car driving erratically, going the same way as her, heading toward Interstate 255.

"I got to the second light, that's the light before the highway. I was the only one at the light. He went through the yellow and kept swerving back and forth, and I thought 'oh there's a MODOT truck up there and there's cones, so I wonder if I can even go that way.' That's the way I wanted to go," the witness explained.

The witness said she thought about calling 911 to report the driver, however there wasn't a safe place for her to pull over and use her phone. Seconds later, the driver ran through the cones and into the MoDOT truck near the 255 West on-ramp on Telegraph Road. She described the scene as horrifying.

"I just couldn't believe he didn't stop. How could you not? I could see it from the light, the MODOT truck and the cones, how could he not see that?," she said.

The witness said she's still working to process the horrific incident she experienced last week. She, along with victims' family members, said they want to see justice.

The driver who killed both MoDOT workers is not currently facing any criminal charges. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said there were no obvious signs of impairment when the crash happened. They're continuing to review medical evaluations of the driver. For now, the investigation is ongoing.

Early Tuesday, dozens of MoDOT employees, family and friends laid Kaitlyn Anderson to rest. Funeral plans for James Brooks are unknown at this time.

Anderson's family is holding a vigil for her on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Circle K on Telegraph Road right off Interstate 255.