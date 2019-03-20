ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s officially the first day of spring after a rather rough winter season.
This winter, we saw more snow and ice than we did in the past two years.
News 4 checked in with St. Louis City, St. Charles County, St. Louis County and MoDOT to get a breakdown on supplies and overtime. Here’s where the different departments stand this year when compared to last:
SALT SUPPLY:
St. Louis County:
- ‘18/19: 23,000 tons of salt spread
- ‘17/18: 9,351 tons of salt spread
St. Louis City:
- 8,500 tons of salt used this year
- 3,000 tons of salt used last year
MoDOT:
- 157,000 tons of salt used statewide through February
St. Charles:
- purchased 8,000 tons of salt since winter season began
LABOR COSTS:
MoDOT:
- $50 million through February 15
St. Louis County:
- Overtime hours more than doubled
- '18/19: 19,944 overtime hours
- ‘17/18: 9,351 overtime hours
- Employees have worked 14 storms during ‘18/19 winter season
- Employees worked 9 storms during ‘17/18 winter season
St. Louis City:
- Year-to-date overtime cost: $230,000
- Last year: $180,000
Kent Flake, Commission of Streets for the City of St. Louis, said substantially more salt and manpower was used this year when compared to the last two years. However, that’s not the case when looking at the past 5-10 years. The city’s historic average over 10 years is about 7,000 tons of salt a year.
