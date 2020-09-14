(CBS NEWS) -- Many adults have had to adapt to the frustrations of working from home during the pandemic — and kids are being asked to do the same. But learning from home can be stressful for young people, and a viral photo posted by one Arizona mom captures what a lot of families are dealing with.
The photo, first shared on Twitter August 7 by writer Kara McDowell, shows her 5-year-old son lying across a chair, seemingly exasperated during a session of remote schooling.
Writer @karajmcdowell’s son— going through Kindergarten on Zoom— is all of us after the past six months... pic.twitter.com/WkwXCA4H7z— Jason Fechner (@jasonfechner) September 14, 2020
"My Kindergartner on a 40 minute video call is a total mood," McDowell wrote in the caption — one that resonated with many.
