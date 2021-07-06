ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Health Department will host a pop-up vaccine clinic Friday for residents in the northern part of the county.
The clinic, which will be at Center for Youth on the Rise at 12079 Bellefontaine Road, will open at 10 a.m. and run until noon. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available to anyone age 12 and older, and walk-ins are welcome.
Operation Food Search will also be on site with free kids meal boxes, which contain seven breakfasts and seven lunches, as well as free family meal boxes and free boxes of fresh produce.
For anyone who gets the vaccine Friday, there will be a follow up clinic for a second dose on July 30 from 10 a.m. until noon.
