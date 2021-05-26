FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman’s body was found in a heavily wooded area in St. Clair, Missouri Tuesday morning.
The body was found around 7:15 a.m. by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 search team near Westwoods Road and Quiet Valley Court. Authorities were searching the area after Jamie Jost-Hammock walked away from a home and into the wooded area on May 18.
The remains were later identified as Jost-Hammock. Authorities said no foul play is suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.