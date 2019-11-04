ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Cheetos and chocolate bars have been replaced by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and other books in this one vending machine at a Francis-Howell School District elementary school.
Central Elementary School staff bought a bookworm vending machine after seeing one like it on Facebook. Staff members hope the machine, Inchy, encourages students to see the fun in reading.
