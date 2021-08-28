WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of community members lined Wentzville Parkway on Saturday morning, many with flags and patriotic signs in memory of a local fallen marine.
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, of Wentzville, was killed in a suicide bombing outside of a Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The rally was created by Kyle Thamer late Friday on social media, but garnered support from hundreds of people early Saturday morning.
"This turnout is incredible," he said. "To me it shows patriotism is on the rise again. It sucks to say a sacrifice has to create patriotism, but with 9/11 memorial of that coming around the corner, the anniversary, and now this, it's only going to keep going up."
Chase Nieberding, 13, and his dad drove up from Lake Ozarks to honor Schmitz. Nieberding is a Navy Sea Cadet, taking part in exercises introduces them to leadership and character growth. He wants to be a Navy fighter pilot when he gets older.
"It means a lot, he was out there serving our country, saving our lives and earning our freedom," Nieberding said.
Other servicemembers, veterans and their families also took part in the rally, sharing their gratitude for Schmitz's ultimate sacrifice. Emery Mueller, 16, and her sister Evelyn, 13, grew up in a military family, watching their dad deployed as part of the Navy. The girls said they can understand and appreciate the sacrifices made by servicemembers like Schmitz.
"He's been gone for up to a year and we're just with our mom," said Emery. "It's really hard, but we understand why he's there and the importance of him and we're really proud of him."
"You know he's going to come back, but you don't really know, and you don't know when you're going to see him next so it's really scary," said Evelyn.
Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione said he is working with the Schmitz family to ensure they have everything they need in their time of grief. He's also working on drafting a proclamation to honor Lt. Cpl. Schmitz.
"First anger, anger that it shouldn't have happened and then sorrow, it's sad, it's a sad situation," he said. "But we're a patriotic community and we grieve with them and we're here for them."
Guccione told News 4 Schmitz's father plans to fly out to claim his son's body to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware this weekend. Saturday's rally follows a moment of silence during Ft. Zumwalt South's football game on Friday night, where Schmitz graduated from in 2019.
According to Schmitz's father, Mark Schmitz, Jared graduated from Fort Zumwalt South High School in 2019 and joined Marine Corp Boot Camp in 2020. He had been a Marine for less than a year. He said Jared was stationed in Jordan and was one of the thousands of Marines brought in over a week ago to provide security at the Kabul airport. Thursday’s bombing — blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group, a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West — made for one of the deadliest days in the two-decade Afghan war.
Two officials said the number of Afghans killed rose to 169, one of the country’s highest death tolls in a terror attack. The U.S. said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.