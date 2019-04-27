SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A trip to a South City grocery store left a man with more than he bargained as the visit left him with a lot of trouble and stitches.
"I was trying to get their attention for a while," Connor O'Shay said. "I was racking on the window and saying I want to talk to a manager. I want to talk to a manager."
O'Shay was at Aldi at Gravois and Kingshighway before the store's posted closing time and he needed their help.
"I showed my bacon and my receipt," O'Shay said. "All I need to do is swap my bacon. I will be in and out."
Suddenly, O'Shay said a security guard walked out another customer and O'Shay took advantage of the opportunity to slip inside.
He tried to speak with the general manager and to get the store's number to file a corporate complaint but the security guard came back and asked him to back up.
By now, it was past the posted closing time and O'Shay insisted to the security guard he speaks with a manager.
"That's when he proceeded to hit me, overhead, with a three-pound workout weight," O'Shay said.
He's grateful he was wearing a heavy-duty backpack and a helmet during his bike ride to the store.
"The way he continued to hit me, with the hammer fist motion with the weight," O'Shay said. "He was yelling 'I thought I told you to get out of here,' and he hit me about eight times."
Doctors stitched his cheek and a torn ear.
