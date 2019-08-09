EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Rockwood School District is St. Louis County's largest public school system, serving almost 21,000 students and for the first time in 15 years, the district is opening the doors of a brand new school, Eureka Elementary.
News 4 went on a tour of the new facilities and sat down with the new superintendent, Dr. Mark Miles.
"I'm just thrilled to be the superintendent," Miles said. "It's a tremendous community."
The two-story building is designed to accommodate about 650 students. About 400 students will arrive on Monday for the first day of classes.
