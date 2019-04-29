LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The attorney for a Ladue officer who shot an alleged shoplifting suspect says she meant to use her taser and not her gun.
“She’s devastated, I mean she is absolutely devastated by this and feels terrible,” said Attorney Travis Noble.
Read: Mother of woman shot by Ladue officer speaks out
Police said on Tuesday a Ladue police officer shot an alleged shoplifting suspect that fled a Schnucks store. The woman who was shot is still recovering in the hospital.
“I don’t think she’s ever even pulled her taser out of its holster before this incident where she was in this position where she was assaulted, and the person is fleeing and she’s still trying to ascertain what happened at the Schnucks and it’s just a tragic mistake,” said Noble.
Noble said the officer was called to the Ladue Crossing parking lot for a disturbance call.
The officer saw a woman matching the description in the parking lot, according to Noble. The woman told the officer she was injured, and the officer called an ambulance. Noble said the woman was trying to get a ride from the ambulance into the city once it arrived on scene.
At one point, the officer tried to detain the woman and had one of the woman’s wrists handcuffed when Noble said the woman shoved the officer and ran.
“At one point to warn her, she said, ‘taser, taser, taser” indicating she was going to pull her taser,” said Noble.
Instead, the officer shot her gun.
“She thought she deployed her taser. The woman went down. She went up and immediately realized when she’s there with her, that it was her firearm and not her taser that she had in her hand,” Noble said.
Noble said the officer immediately started to administer first aid and the ambulance was also already on scene to assist.
He believes police training comes into play in this incident, claiming officers receive more firearms training than with tasers.
“What happens is muscle memory in a high stress situation, you’re running, you become tunnel vision and the muscle memory, you naturally go what you’ve done the last thousand times and not what you’ve done the last two times in training,” said Noble.
No one has been charged in this case including the woman who was shot.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office told News 4 Monday they expect their investigation of the incident to conclude early this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.