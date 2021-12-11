'A tragic day in Illinois history': Death toll rises to 6 in Amazon warehouse collapse, search for life continues

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – At least six people died after part of the Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville when storms rolled through Friday night, Edwardsville Fire Department announced Saturday.
Edwardsville Fire Department announced the death toll had risen from two to six Saturday afternoon in a press conference with the media. Forty-five people made it out safely from the warehouse, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Saturday.
Whiteford said 150 yards of the building collapsed.
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-3 tornado hit the warehouse Friday night. Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker joined Whiteford in updating the public Saturday.
"This is a tragic day in Illinois history," Pritzker said during the conference.
Pritzker commended the Edwardsville Fire Department, along with all the other first responders who reacted to the warehouse collapse Friday night. Rescue teams from St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Clair County assisted Madison County in its response.
Whiteford said the search will continue until all workers who were inside are accounted for. The recovery, Whiteford said, will take about three more days.
Whiteford and Mayor Risavy asked people to consider donating to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, both of which are providing assistance to affected families and first responders.
News 4 was on the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday and saw dozens of first responders arriving to the area. The Madison County Mass Casualty Team was seen on site. More than a dozen agencies were on the scene as well.
About three hours after the collapse at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South, two Madison County Transit buses were seen taking Amazon workers off of the property, according to Rae. She also reported that a life flight helicopter was landing in the area.
Aisha White was on the phone with a family member who was inside the building at the time of the collapse.
“He was on the phone with me while it was happening,” she recalled. “The tornado was hitting the back of the building, the trucks were coming in, I told him to jump out the truck and duck. We watched the building go up, stuff hitting the cars, I told him I was on my way.”
When she first arrived at the site, White said she was not able to find her family member. She said from what she heard the people inside of the warehouse remained calm and worked to figure out how to get out of the warehouse.
An employee who was heading to the building in the rain said he first thought the power was out when he arrived for his shift.
“I didn’t realize the back of the building was gone,” he recalled.
He described the scene after the incident and detailed how there were smashed cars and downed power lines.
Friday night, 45 Amazon workers were bussed to the Pontoon Beach Police Department after being rescued from the collapsed building. Once there, Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said officers asked for their identity and for information on who else was inside the building at the time.
About an hour after News 4 arrived on the scene of the collapse, Gov. Pritzker tweeted that he was aware of the situation unfolding in Edwardsville. He wrote, “My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources." The governor later activated the State Emergency Operations Center following the night of severe weather.
News 4 reached out to Amazon regarding the situation. Friday night, Amazon Spokesperson Richard Rocha responded, “The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now. We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it's available.”
The company sent another statement early Saturday morning after fatalities were confirmed:
"Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted. This is a devastating tragedy for our Amazon family and our focus is on supporting our employees and partners."
The Edwardsville Police Department confirmed there was a widespread power outage with downed lines and that Ameren was working to restore power.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
