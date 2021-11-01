ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A German artist will decorate a part of Midtown to display community pride, thanks to the City Foundry and CASS Contemporary.
Artist CASE Maclaim will paint a large-scale mural that will showcase the city along Foundry Way under the Fresh Thyme Market building. Although details about the design have not been released, Maclaim is known to use spray paint to create lifelike graffiti, combing photorealism and aspects of surrealism.
“We were drawn to the idea behind City Foundry STL. We believe that art brings people together, so when we learned about [New + Found’s] vision of celebrating the St. Louis community, we knew this would be a perfect opportunity for public artwork," CASS Contemporary owner Cassie Greatens said.
Towards the tail-end of the creator’s visit, the Foundry will host a art block party Nov. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. where locals can see the nearly-completed mural while supporting other artists. There will be about 12 artists, such as Dean Schultz and BriLynn Mcneal, who will sell their work at the site.
