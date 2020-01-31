ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police and the FBI are investigating at least three incidents in St. Louis County where thieves stole from an ATM using the same tactic.
Investigators tell News 4 the thieves attached one end of a chain to their truck and the other to the front of the ATM, and were able to rip it off. Thieves got away with thousands of dollars.
The first incident occurred January 9 in South County. Police say three men used that approach to steal from a Bank of America ATM in the Oakville Shopping Center.
On January 24, four masked men used a stolen white pickup truck to steal from the Bank of America ATM in the 15000 block of Manchester in Ballwin.
“Beyond my comprehension quite frankly. I’ve never felt threatened or unsafe and so now maybe you’re gonna get me to think about coming through this ATM," said Merry Kweiter, who stops at the ATM about once a week.
Ballwin Police believe that incident may be related to an ATM theft that occurred at 15886 Clayton Road in Ellisville Friday morning.
There’s a lot of similarities in both the crimes, we are working with them to determine if it is the same people," said Officer Mike Burgoyne with Ballwin police.
Buygoyne says the truck used in the theft on January 24 was stolen out of Ballwin. He tells News 4 multiple police departments met Friday, including the FBI, to discuss the recent thefts.
Bank of America sent News 4 the following statement:
The safety and security of our customers is our top priority and we have processes in place to ensure that safety. Customers are still able to access their accounts through online, digital and phone as well as walkup ATMs at these locations. We are cooperating with law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrators. For an industry perspective on ATM thefts, I recommend you contact the Missouri Banker's Association or the Consumer Bankers Association.
So far, no arrests have been made.
