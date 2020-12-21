ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/AP) -- On Sunday, lawmakers on Capitol Hill reached an agreement on a $900 billion coronavirus relief deal after months of failed negotiations.
The agreement came nine months after the first round of stimulus checks were issued to Americans.
The agreement, announced by congressional leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.
Hours after the news broke, #600IsNotEnough started to trend on Twitter with many users voicing their frustrations. Both Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and St. Louis congresswoman-elect Cori Bush agreed that it is not nearly enough.
"It is a step in the right direction but it is only a step and I hope that it'll be the beginning. The beginning of actually putting working Americans first," Hawley said.
The #COVID19 relief bill contains direct assistance to working people. That’s a step forward. But it’s not nearly enough. Congress must start putting American workers first pic.twitter.com/krFFLAPcGM— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 20, 2020
Bush later tweeted that the $600 is not enough for working Americans. She added the initial direct payment of $1,200 "was already the compromise."
She is calling for another round of $1,200 which she called survival checks.
