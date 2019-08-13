ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after committing three armed robberies in one day around St. Louis, officials said.
Court documents say Jerrinon Tate, of St. Louis, pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the clerks of three different businesses around St. Louis on June 12, 2018.
The series of robberies started at 1 a.m. when Tate entered a QuikTrip in Bellefontaine Neighbors and pointed his pistol at the clerk and demanded money.
Hours later, court documents say he entered a Moto Mart on Riverview Drive and pointed his pistol again and demanded money.
Twenty minutes later, Tate did the same thing at a Family dollar on Halls Ferry and threatened to shoot the clerk.
The total combined cash taken from all three stores was around $847.
On August 13, Tate was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.