NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A call for help on social media may have helped saved a St. Louis staple.
Crown Candy Kitchen took to their social media accounts this week reaching out for support. Their business has dwindled in recent months and they said they haven't seen a line for lunch in months.
News 4 stopped by Friday and saw a line out the door for the lunch time rush.
The owner, Andy Karandzieff, said what the show of support means to them. "It's overwhelming. I mean, it is unbelievable the show and support and love that St. Louis has showed us. So, this will carry us for a while and it just gives me renewed faith and energy that we're gonna get through this, it's gonna be a little bit rough, but we're gonna get through this. Thanks to all my awesome customers."
Crown Candy plans to open up their online candy shop in early October and are already preparing for the holiday season. They will be able to ship your favorites all over the country.
