ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Tuesday, the Cardinals return home for the possibility of a red October. Public safety remains a big focus for city officials given the recent weeks of chaos happening downtown.

News 4 talked with some out-of-towners, who say they're excited to be in St. Louis and not that concerned about the crime.

"I wasn't really worried about it," Tim Page said.

Page and his wife are taking a cross-country road trip. He says, crime wasn't even on his mind when planning their trip.

"I just came from Chicago, they have a much worse reputation than St. Louis right now for violence," Page continued.

However, other visitors did their research.

"I just read it on the airplane when we were landing, looking for things to do and it didn't say be careful, but it said you can walk up and down the street and see cars that have been broken into, so I was like 'hmm'. That's not something you'd normally see in the first couple of reviews of your hotel," Darci Salisbury said.

Salisbury and her husband have visited St. Louis previously, and despite the ongoing crime problems, they say it's not a big issue for them.

"I'm not that worried about it," Irv Salisbury explained

Public Safety Director Dan Isom says with safety enhancements in place like more police, youth driven programs, and increased traffic enforcement, he's hopeful.

"It's too early to discern any trends in this moment, but we are glad to see this weekend was quieter across St. Louis, including downtown, as opposed to last weekend," Isom explained.

This past weekend, thousands of people lined the streets for Taste of St. Louis in Ballpark Village. Even more attended the Rolling Stones concert Sunday.

"More than 40,000 Rolling Stones fans generating an economic impact of an estimated $4 million. That's heads in beds of downtown St. Louis hotels, that's lots of patrons in restaurants and bars throughout the urban core, and lots of feet on the street," Brian Hall said.

Hall, Chief Marketing Operator for Explore St. Louis, says there are even more big events on tap. Events, he says, will spur economic impact across the city. For now, with thousands more visiting in coming days and months, safety remains top for city leaders.

"We're always collecting intelligence, looking at data, trying to move our people around to the right places. But I also think the things we're doing investing in youth and addressing the trauma of victims, is also very important to that as well," Isom said.

News 4 has learned security surrounding Busch Stadium for this week's homestand isn't changing. However, security may increase if the Cardinals get into the playoffs.