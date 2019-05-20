CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (CNN/KMOV.com)- Serving as a symbol of hope to those mourning, The Temple of Time was ignited Sunday evening in Coral Springs, Florida.
The Temple of Time was created by David Best to honor the victims of the Parkland school shooting. It served as a metaphor for those trying to surpass the misery felt from the fatal rampage.
Born in California, Best was led to create these sort of structures from the Burning Man Music Festival and has been doing so for nearly 20 years.
Similar temples have been built for victims of suicide and those killed from violence in Northern Ireland.
