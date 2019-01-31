Morning Drive: 28. Much warmer under cloudy skies with light wind.

Advisory

Friday: 44. Mostly cloudy and warmer. Winds: Light and variable.

Tonight:  35.  Temperatures across most of the area will remain above freezing. 

Saturday:  60.  It will feel like Spring. A few sprinkles possible in the morning. Overcast skies in the morning should provide some breaks in the afternoon.

Sunday:  44/65.  An even warmer day. More clouds than sun.

