Morning Drive: 28. Much warmer under cloudy skies with light wind.
Friday: 44. Mostly cloudy and warmer. Winds: Light and variable.
Tonight: 35. Temperatures across most of the area will remain above freezing.
Saturday: 60. It will feel like Spring. A few sprinkles possible in the morning. Overcast skies in the morning should provide some breaks in the afternoon.
Sunday: 44/65. An even warmer day. More clouds than sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.