ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local woman started receiving piles of mail at her house addressed to her deceased father.
So News 4 Investigates took the issue directly to the post office to ask why.
It turns out it happened to the wife of a News 4 employee and it could affect you when a loved one passes on.
"No one was prepared," Debbie Perron said about the loss of her dad, Robert Jones.
"He was really generous with his time and he was just a good friend," Perron said.
While she will never forget him, she has been trying to heal.
What's making it harder? The daily trip to the mailbox and the ever growing box of mail addressed to her deceased dad.
"It’s a tough reminder, it gets to feeling a little creepy, a little creepy sometimes," Perron said.
Perron has gotten a deluge of mailers and most of it is complete junk, like car insurance and credit card ads.
Perron said seeing his name is pretty painful.
"We got a welcome package, ‘Welcome to the Neighborhood,’ which was probably the hardest to read," Perron said. "I wish I didn't have to look at it every day."
News 4 took Perron’s concerns to the main post office in St. Louis.
When her father died, Perron requested that his mail be forwarded to her house so she could take care of his affairs.
There's no option to tell the post office he's deceased. For several months, his mail was forwarded as expected.
But then, the mail started coming addressed directly to Robert Jones and even to Perron’s mom, at Perron’s address.
How does that happen?
It turns out, the post office sells that address-forwarding information to its customers.
“We have consumers who pay for that information and the post office provides that information to that company,” spokesperson for the Post Office, Kimberly Cardwell-Harley said. "So it's assumed that her address is his new permanent address and the junk-mail floodgates open.
There's a simple way to have prevented the problem, according to Cardwell-Harley. Someone in Perron’s position should select the option to temporarily forward the mail, which would prevent the information from being sold.
But Perron thinks the post office should do things differently.
“It would be to their benefit, I think they should be more clear if there are options," Perron said. "We didn't know if there were options."
For now, the junk mail just keeps coming, targeted at someone who certainly no longer needs it.
“Somebody is spending money and wasting money at the same time,” Perron said.
Unfortunately, there's not a lot Perron can do now, except contact the individual advertisers.
She's tried writing "deceased" on some of the mail and returning it to the sender, but it still hasn't stopped.
