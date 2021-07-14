TODELO, Oh. (KMOV.com) -- A mural honoring the late George Floyd in Ohio was destroyed by a lightning strike.
It was created nearly a year ago to honor the Minneapolis man who was murdered in police custody.
"It's something that catches your eye. It's something that reminds you that you're in the north end of toledo," said Tremaine Mitchell.
Mitchell runs along a section of Summit Street near the intersection of LeGrange frequently. When he sees it, he knows that he's home.
But instead of the George Floyd mural catching his eye Tuesday, he saw a crumbled pile of broken bricks.
"Right before that storm hit, I just pulled in my driveway and it wasn't down. I would've noticed it right away. I noticed it when they put it up, so I would've noticed it when it came down."
A witness told Toledo firefighters they saw a lightning strike hit the building. A city building inspector said there are no concerns about the building as a whole.
But the outer layer of brick now has to come down.
"it was beautiful when it was up. I hope they redo it," Mitchell said.
A city of Toledo spokesperson said they will work with the arts commission to build a new mural there or find it a new home. The artist David Ross finished the mural in July 2020. Since then, it's been a site where people have gathered for memorials to remember Floyd.
Now those memories here will have to include the mural.
"It's going to be tough one to walk by and not see the mural that reminds us of where we are and where we've come as a country," Mitchell said.
Floyd died at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. Chauvin has been convicted of murder and is now serving a 22 year sentence.
