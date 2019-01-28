ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Misosuri lawmaker is trying yet again to allow riders on MetroLink to carry guns.
St. Charles County representative Ron Hicks filed the bill this week.
It would allow those with a conceal carry permit to carry a gun on mass transit like MetroLink and MetroBus.
Although Missouri does not require gun owners to have a conceal carry permit, Hicks said he believes the training is important to carry a gun in a space like a MetroLink.
The president of Bi-State Development released a statement saying:
"Concealed carry is not a reasonable assumption in a transit environment, just like it isn't reasonable at stadiums or any of those mass situations. The Board of Commissioners at Bi-State Development does not support legislation in Missouri or in Illinois that would allow Metro Transit passengers to carry weapons of any kind, open or concealed, even with a conceal carry permit, on Metro vehicles or Metro property.”
