CHICAGO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a legislation Sunday to raise the legal age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21, making Illinois the first state in the Midwest to adopt 'Tobacco 21' statewide.
"Today is a milestone day for the health of our communities and especially our young people," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. "For Illinois, it will reduce costs for our state, it will make our schools and communities healthier places to learn and live, and most importantly, it will save lives."
HB 345 takes effect July 1. It covers both tobacco and vaping products, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes and vapes.
The measure passed the Illinois House in March and moved to the state Senate. At the time, more than 30 Illinois communities had already enacted Tobacco 21 ordinances, according to the Associated Press.
Lawmakers passed the bill after four years of legislative effort and a veto by Gov. Bruce Rauner.
"Today represents the culmination of years of dedication and hard work from health advocates and lawmakers who were relentless in their fight to protect teen health," Sen. Julie Morrison said.
Illinois will be the eighth state to implement the legislation when the bill takes effect, Virginia follows to be the ninth.
According to the Cook County Health Department, 95% of smokers start before the age of 21.
"Often, we only think of the 18, 19 and 20-year-olds being affected by this law, but actually the target age group is the 14-17-year-olds. One of the points of this legislation is to remove the 18-year-old supplier from the high schools,” Rep. Camille Lilly said.
