A message to our viewers and users:
We know this is a particularly difficult time for you and your family. Please know News 4 is Watching Out for You on-air, on-line and on our mobile app. We have a dedicated team of journalists and technicians working 24/7 to bring you the most up-to-date information on the Coronavirus with clear, factual and calm reporting.
Many of you have reached out to ask what are we doing to keep our teams safe. We have taken several measures---some of which you will clearly see in the coming days. In an attempt to promote “professional distancing,” many of our on-air people will be broadcasting from their homes. Several of our on-air and on-line producers will be producing newscasts and compiling information from their homes. Our field crews are no longer working out of our downtown St. Louis newsroom and are now travelling in separate vehicles to provide for “professional distancing.” They each have sanitary wipes, gloves and extended microphone poles to facilitate interviews in the field. They will continue to cover the story locally in the field but will look for more opportunities to capture interviews via things like Skype, Zoom and Facetime. Our remaining, limited in-house teams are practicing “professional distancing” while in our building, which, along with the furniture and equipment, is cleaned on a daily basis. Bottom line: the safety of our teams is our number one priority while serving the needs of the St. Louis community.
While our dedicated team knows their personal safety comes first, they also understand our responsibility to you. Like public safety officers, first responders, health care workers, food and grocery employees---our team is deemed a vital link to the public during this crisis. US Homeland Security considers broadcasters and local media “essential, critical workers” providing key information to the public and do not fall under the “stay at home order.” Please know we take that responsibility very seriously. To that end we know getting the best, most reliable information about the spread in our region is important to you. That’s why we have demanded through Missouri and Illinois open record laws that all of our local, regional and state officials provide the most accurate and up-to-date figures on deaths, positive tests, specific ages of the patients, zip code locations and the circumstances surrounding the positive tests. We will not back off of our pursuit of public information you demand and have a right to know.
Please know we are here for you now; will be there for you in the coming days, weeks and months as we “flatten the curve” and then be there as our community recovers together---as we are Watching Out for You and #allinittogether.
