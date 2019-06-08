MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Maryland Heights Fire Department (MHFD) is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday.
Officials said firefighter and paramedic Chris Moore died Saturday morning at his home in Eureka. His death is still considered in the line of duty as he fought fires both on Thursday and Friday.
Regulations allow up to 24 hours after a firefighter leaves a fire for deaths to be classified in the line of duty.
In a statement, the fire department said he suffered a medical emergency on Thursday.
"It is with great sadness that the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665 announce the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter Paramedic Chris Moore, who suffered a medical emergency while on duty June 6, 2019," the statement says. "Arrangements are pending and will be announced on their completion. Please keep the family of Firefighter Paramedic Chris Moore, as well as his fire service family in your thoughts and prayers."
Moore served for 20 years with the department. Moore leaves behind a son and a daughter.
