ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A lot has happened since the St. Louis Blues began their playoff run!
The Blues began their quest for the cup on April 10 and since then bridges have been demolished, new songs have been released and a Jeopardy champion ended his run.
The day after the playoff run started, the Highway 47 bridge was demolished. On April 26, Taylor Swift released the catchy song “Me!”, and three days later, Steve Stenger resigned from the St. Louis County Executive position.
On May 1, St. Louisans came together to raise over $3 million for Give STL Day. On May 3 Grant’s Farm opened and days later the newest addition to the royal family was born. The westbound lanes of the JB Bridge closed on May 12.
So far in June, James Holzhauer ended his 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy and the Muny opened for their 101st season.
The final Blues game of the season will take place Wednesday night in Boston for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
