ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Higher education leaders are worried about the financial impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on their institutions.
The burden is greater for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Harris-Stowe State University is among the more than 100 HBCUs in the United States that are having to return money to students for services they won’t get, like room and board, because they closed their doors in early spring. Some schools are incurring more expenses to shift to online operations.
In April, Congress passed, and President Trump signed, a $2 trillion federal relief package, of which higher education institutions will receive $14.3 billion and 10 percent of that will be divided between HBCUs and grants for small institutions.
HBCUs generally have smaller endowments that can be used as a financial buffer and rely more on in-person experiences.
News 4’s Justin Andrews found out HBCUs endowments lag behind those of non-HBCUs by at least 70 percent, according to a recent report by the American Council on Education.
“It’s scarier because the work force is diminishing. They went to school this whole time, they’re told to get a degree to get a good job, and now they've done everything right, they've followed the right path and they’re stepping into the work force that is almost nonexistent. There are so many layoffs happening right now because the jobs that are hiring are exposing you to other people,” said CEO of HBCU Hub Jonathan Swindell.
Swindell said recruitment will drastically suffer because HBCUs rely on college fairs, which are not happening because of pandemic precautions.
