ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- Just like many other agencies in the area, the city of St. Louis Street Department worked through the night clearing snow.
The department is responsible for 1,000 miles of roadway-- lined up, that's almost the distance from St. Louis to Boston. With those statistics alone, it could take crews a while before they head down your street. City crews start treating the main roads before tackling secondary roads, the roadways that feed into the main streets. Finally, crews will plow the residential roads that would otherwise be impassable without a snow plow going through.
A representative with the city called Monday's snowfall a battle because as they plowed the roads, more snow would follow behind. It wasnt until about 10 p.m. Monday that they started to make progress that would stick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.