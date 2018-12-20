ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Inside the Citizen’s Service Bureau (CSB), an office on the fourth floor of a city building, five employees spend their work day answering calls and responding to tweets.
Everything from animal bites to potholes to questions about trash. On average, they take about 500 calls per day, but during the busy season of summer that number can reach up to 1,000.
“You just take it one call at a time,” said Renee Costello. She’s worked for CSB for five years.
The process is simple enough. A citizen makes a call with a complaint and Costello or one of her co-workers logs the complaint and provides a service request number. Then it’s up to them to get the complaint to the right department. From there, it’s out of their control.
“It’s a little bit confusing to people because once they get off the phone with us, they think we actually go out there and complete the work,” said Essence Owens, who manages the Citizens’ Service Bureau.
Owens describes the office as the first line of defense to get things done in the city. Summer is their busiest time because people are out and about.
“They see everything, every pothole, every crack,” she explained.
And this summer there was a barrage of complaints over trash issues. Illegal dumping and dumpsters overflowing. Part of the problem was a shortage of garbage trucks. Now the CSB has implanted a new policy where they provide additional information about the process of a complaint.
When you view your service request number, it will provide info from departments like Refuse or Forestry on exactly why a problem is taking longer than expected.
On average they hope to respond to a complaint in two weeks. That means just sending an inspector to investigate, not necessarily a timeline to fix the problem. If it’s an urgent matter such as street lights being out, their goal is to have it inspected in two days.
Steven Fitzpatrick Smith owns The Royale on Kingshighway. This week he tweeted at the CSB about a pothole in front of his business.
“It’s pretty convenient and efficient way to get a hold of the city,” said Smith.
But earlier this year, it took eight months for a dead tree to be removed. He sent multiple requests to CSB on social media. Each time, the person behind the @stlcsb account responded with an update and often times an apology for the delay from Forestry.
Costello responds to many of the tweets. They receive around 4400 a year, according to CSB.
She hopes people remember she might be answering and receiving their complaints, but she’s not the one going out and fixing the problem.
“But the buck does stop with me, it’s my job to make sure it gets to the right person,” said Costello.
And she says they hope everyone calls with their concerns. The number is 314-622-4800.
“If they see a problem we need to know about it in order for it to be fixed,” she says.
