ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Darrion Dardon says he has been confined to a jail cell for the last three years of his life.
“I knew the whole time the truth was going to support it,” said Dardon.
In March, Dardon was cleared of a murder charge after the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office dropped the case.
“I was just very excited because it had been a long time since I’d been out in the real society,” said Dardon.
He was accused of killing Isiah Harris in 2016 near the intersection of 4th Street and Chestnut in downtown St. Louis.
Dardon went through two trials, both ended in hung juries.
“That’s the hardest part of the trial, the deliberation,” said Dardon.
His attorney Phillip Eisenhauer says police arrested the wrong person. Court documents say two witnesses were not able to see the shooter’s face.
Dardon’s attorney told News 4 police later identified Dardon only through Facebook after police went off a nickname from a tip.
“The investigation wasn’t good,” said Eisenhauer.
The Circuit Attorney’s Office sent News 4 this statement:
“This matter is a closed record under Missouri law; therefore, we are unable to discuss the details of this case. This case went to trial twice and resulted in two hung juries. Due to witness issues, we are unable to move forward.”
News 4 reached out to the family of Isiah Harris and are awaiting a response.
