A law student, a famous scholar and a politician's family among those killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Grief and sorrow know no borders, but Sunday's Ethiopian Airline crash is truly an international tragedy.
The Nairobi, Kenya-bound plane went down within minutes of taking off from Addis Ababa.
The crash killed 157 people, seven of them crew members and one a security official, an airline spokeswoman said. The passengers were from 35 nations, the airline said, with the greatest share from Kenya.
Nineteen United Nations staff members were among those killed, the UN said.
The staffers worked for the World Food Programme, the Office of the High Commissioner on Refugees, the International Telecommunications Union, the Food and Agriculture Organization, International Organization for Migration in South Sudan, World Bank and UN Assistance Mission in Somalia, and the UN Office in Nairobi.
Though it's not clear why UN employees were on the plane, the UN Environment Assembly is scheduled to begin Monday in Nairobi.
Here's what we know about the names and nationalities of the passengers and the security official. The airline has not yet reported the crew members' home countries.
Kenya -- 32
Cedric Asiavugwa was a third-year student at Georgetown Law and a member of Georgetown University's Campus Ministry, the school said. Born and raised in Mombasa, he was on his way home to Nairobi after the death of his fiancée's mother, according to the school.
Canada -- 18
Nigerian-born scholar and author Pius Adesanmi was the director of Carleton University's Institute of African Studies. The Ottawa university said he was among the 18 Canadians killed in the crash.
"Pius Adesanmi was a towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship and his sudden loss is a tragedy," said Benoit-Antoine Bacon, president and vice-chancellor.
Ethiopia -- 9
China -- 8
Italy -- 8
USA -- 8
France -- 7
UK -- 7
Egypt -- 6
Germany -- 5
India -- 4
Slovakia -- 4
Slovakian lawmaker Anton Hrnko said on Facebook that his wife, Blanka, son Martin and daughter Michala were among the victims.
Austria -- 3
Russia -- 3
The Russian Embassy in Ethiopia tweeted the names of three Russian citizens who were on the plane: Ekaterina Polyakova, Aleksandr Polyakov and Sergey Vyalikov.
Sweden -- 3
Israel -- 2
Morocco -- 2
Poland -- 2
Spain -- 2
Belgium -- 1
Djibouti -- 1
Indonesia -- 1
Ireland -- 1
Mozambique -- 1
Norway -- 1
Rwanda -- 1
Saudi Arabia-- 1
Sudan -- 1
Somalia -- 1
Serbia -- 1
Togo -- 1
Uganda -- 1
Yemen -- 1
Nepal -- 1
Nigeria -- 1
One passenger was traveling on a UN passport.
CNN's Richard Roth and Chandler Thornton contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.