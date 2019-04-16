ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues are currently facing the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and while Blues fans are not pulling for the Jets, it is easy to pull for one of their fans.
Madison Leferink won the ‘Mark Maker Contest’ for making a difference in her community. Her prize was a trip to see her favorite hockey team.
But her generosity didn’t end there, she wanted to help during her shot stay in St. Louis.
The 10-year-old has already raised $2,300 for the Little Bit Foundation.
"I really liked that they helped kids that don't have much money,” Leferink said.
She said her favorite part of her visit to St. Louis was the City Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.