ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A grandfather in mourning is preparing to lay his 3-year-old grandson to rest later this week. Rodney March is making final arrangements for the funeral of Rodney March III who accidentally shot himself on September 12.

"He was a wonderful kid, from his personality, who he was, he had a very bright future," Rodney March said.

READ: 3-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in North County

St. Louis County police said the 3-year-old was at home with his mother and father when he accessed his father's unsecured gun in a bedroom and accidentally shot himself to death.

"It was a horrible, horrible accident," Rodney March said.

The toddler's mother rushed him out of their North County apartment when she ran into an officer who took the child the rest of the way to a hospital. The young boy didn't survive his injuries.

"We have a lot of kids that are being gunned down verses this was just a horrible accident but gun safety is important in any situation," Rodney March said.

The young boy's father, Rodney March II, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after leaving the loaded .40 caliber Glock in his son's reach.

"It's a totally different situation where you had a loving parent who legally had a firearm just for the protection of his family and a horrible accident happened," grandfather Rodney March said. "We have a lot of violence in our city and it's sad that it's like that. We all need to be cautious of our surroundings all of the time, at home, out on the streets, everywhere."