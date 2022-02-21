A guide to Mardi Gras weekend in Soulard

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - After going virtual in 2021 due to COVID-19, the Soulard Mardi Gras Grand Parade is back in-person on Saturday.
The parade will start at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and Cerre near the south of edge of downtown St. Louis, and it will end at 7th Street and Sidney in Soulard. Click here to see the full route.
PARKING
There will be two zones where parking will be restricted. The Yellow Zone will be open to residents and parking only from 3:00 a.m. Saturday - 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Everyone who lives in Soulard has received an official parking pass. Any cars parked inside the Yellow Zone without a pass on parade day will be ticketed and towed.
The Red Zone will be closed to both traffic and parking from 3:00 a.m. Saturday - 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
UBER/LYFT and TAXIS
There will be two designated stands for ridesharing and taxis. One will be located at s. 13th Street and Russell and another will be located at 1511 S. 10th Street, near the intersection of S. 10th and Marion Street.
COVID SAFETY
Proof of negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination will be needed for entrance all indoor Soulard Mardi Gras events and the Mardi Gras Village and party tents. Attendees must also show their ID when asked about vaccination or COVID-19 test status.
