ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Fenton man who was at the Lake of the Ozarks pool party Saturday said there were some precautions in place at the pool – but that didn’t keep party-goers from gathering with hundreds of other people.

“I wasn’t even worried about COVID,” Tyler Crancer said Tuesday. “I was just there to have a good time.”

Lake of the Ozarks fallout: St. Louis leaders could be forced to tighten restrictions if social distancing is ignored Businesses in the St. Louis area are ramping up precautions following a series of viral videos from the Lake of the Ozarks showing huge crowds gathering at bars and pools.

Crancer was one of the many people in the crowd at Backwater Jack’s Bar and Grill Saturday. Images and videos posted on social media quickly went viral, showing huge crowds and no social distancing.

Crancer said he and seven friends arrived at the bar around 11:00 and had their temperatures taken at the door.

“I didn't expect it to be such a big party, I didn't even know they were having a big party and when we got there it was a good time,” Crancer said. “There's just people everywhere; loud music, it's just a great time. Nobody is doing anything too stupid. It's just a great time, great party.”

Page urges residents who went to the Lake of the Ozarks to self-quarantine The St. Louis County Department of Health is urging those who were at parties to self-quarantine for two weeks or until they have been tested and the result comes back negative.

The party was advertised as the “Zero Ducks Given Pool Party.” The restaurant pledged reduced capacity, temperature screenings and thorough cleaning procedures.

The video prompted St. Louis County to issue a travel advisory.

“If you were in a crowd, or shoulder-to-shoulder with people that you didn't know then you should self-quarantine when you return to St. Louis County,” Dr. Sam Page advised.

Crancer says he plans to get tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and doesn't regret enjoying his Memorial Day weekend.

“For somebody that is scared of COVID they are probably self-quarantined now and won't come out of their house no matter what so I'm not going to come into contact with those people anyways so it shouldn’t be a concern,” Crancer said.

News 4 reached out to Backwater Jacks several times Tuesday for comment. They later responded with the following statement: