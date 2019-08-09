FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- State officials got the chance to tour the new Boys and Girls Club Teen Center of Excellence in Ferguson on Friday.
The Community Center will offer after school academic and athletic resources to kids and teenagers aged 12 to 18 in the Ferguson area. It is set to open in October.
The new center was built in Ferguson to try and help a community that has been hit hard with negative images.
"This is a great space. the Boys and Girls Club has been a staple in so many communities for a long time and to be here in the heart of Ferguson I think it means a lot," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said. "It is indicative of the story that needs to be told."
The center will also include a nutrition education center, outdoor garden and a gym.
