WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOV.com) -- During his Fourth of July rally, President Donald Trump honored David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain who was killed in June.
Dorn, 77, was shot and killed outside of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry on June 2 in north St. Louis by looters during a night of violence and chaos.
"We are especially moved to be joined by the family of a great man -- fallen officer David Dorn," Trump said. "A 38-year veteran of the St. Louis Police Department who was killed last month in the city he devoted his life to defending.”
His family also attended the event which was held on the south lawn of the White House.
READ: Second man charged in connection with death of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, 3 others charged with burglary
Trump initially shared Dorn's story with his followers by tweeting "Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you."
Dorn joined the police academy in November 1969 and graduated in May 1970. He was assigned to Patrol Support when he retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in October 2007.
The 77-year-old would help out the owners of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry due to his extensive background in police work. When the business' alarm would go off, Dorn would check it out.
"The fact that he was protecting and serving, this is the way, I feel in my heart of hearts that he would have liked to leave this earth," said Dorn's son, Brian Powell.
Dorn leaves behind his wife Ann, who is a sergeant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
