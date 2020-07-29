SAPPINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- News 4 got a first look at a new cancer center at Mercy Hospital South.
The David M. Sindelar Cancer Center is a stand-alone, two-story 78,000 square foot building.
The hope is that it helps cancer patients get through their diagnosis by going beyond their medical treatments.
"We know that a cancer diagnosis can affect the patient in so many different ways. It affects them spiritually, psychologically, physically, nutritionally, and so we want to make sure we're addressing those needs when somebody walks through the door,” Dr. Shaun Donegan said.
The center opens to patients on August 10th.
