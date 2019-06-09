Sunday: High 84. Partly to mostly cloudy and largely dry, but there is a 20% chance of a few stray showers and perhaps even a rumble of thunder. If any storms develop, they are expected to be weak. Any rain you encounter won't last long...it's definitely not a rain out kind of a day! Winds North 5-10mph.
Monday: Low 63/High 77. Mostly sunny, cooler, lower humidity. Brisk NW wind 15 mph, gusts to 30 mph.
Detailed crest forecasts and local flood impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.