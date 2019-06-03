ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dozen of businesses in downtown St. Louis are without hot water after an early force main sewer failure.
The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) in St. Louis said rising river levels and Saturday night's storms caused a force main sewer at the foot of Carr Street in downtown to fail Sunday morning.
MSD said several buildings downtown lost hot water as a result of these complications, including Busch Stadium, Stifel Theatre, the Justice Center and several hotels.
The pump station located at Carr Street and Leonor K. Sullivan became ineffective and subsequently shut down.
"It's causing a lot of havoc on our system. No man made system can handle it," Sean Hadley with MSD said. "Last night we saw a lot of rainfall in a short period of time and what we are seeing here is our system can't keep up with that."
The force main failure created standing water that flooded the basement of Ashley Energy's nearby steam plant which generates steam heat and electricity for several buildings downtown St. Louis. The company said they are building a temporary operations setup outside the building that should be online in the middle of the week. It will run for the rest of the summer.
The Missouri Athletic Club, the America's Center, Eagleton Federal Courthouse and Busch Stadium are all affected.
Temporary boilers have been brought in for hotels such as the Westin.
The MAC still has hot water. Only their kitchen, steam rooms, and laundry were affected.
The Health Department cleared Busch Stadium to operate despite the lack of hot water, saying they can operate as long as there's clean water and the Stadium keeps using all other sanitary procedures.
