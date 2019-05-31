ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Social justice messages were projected onto the Enterprise Center earlier this week after watch parties for the first two games of Stanley Cup Finals.
Organizers with the collective called "This Justice Cup," tell News 4 they wanted to take a different approach at protesting social justice issues impacting citizens.
"We have a different kind of St. Louis blues right now, a lot of people are excited about the hockey team, but for a lot of us, it’s hard to be excited about that with the weight of climate change, with the weight of the abortion ban," Alex Cohen with the Justice Cup said.
News 4 wanted to know if they are allowed to project the images onto the building.
The City of St. Louis says they have a right to free speech, but they can't project the images onto Enterprise Center.
A spokesperson with the Enterprise Center told News 4 they were unaware that the images were being projected onto their building.
The city says the Blues filed a petition for what’s called a clean zone, a special event ordinance only allowing the Blues to advertise and project images on their building.
But for "The Justice Cup," they say this ordinance will not stop them from spreading their message.
"The element of surprise is what draws people to the message," Kris Hendrix with The Justice Cup said.
