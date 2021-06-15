SOUTH AFRICA (CBS NEWSPATH) – A diamond rush is on in South Africa with fortune seekers rushing to a village hoping to turn into millionaires overnight.
The buzz over the big discovery is stirring celebrations and nerves, with some South African villagers protecting what they hope are rocks full of riches. After a shepherd found a clear stone in a field, more than a thousand fortune seekers raced to the area with picks, shovels and their hands hoping to dig up diamonds.
A father of two at the site told CBS News’ Ian Lee the discovery will “change our lives because no one has a proper job.” While a woman hopes the good fortune cuts crime, especially crime against women from unemployed men.
Most people in the area have never touched or seen a diamond, and some experts think they still haven’t because they believe the stones are likely quartz crystals. That’s not stopping folks from trading the rocks for quick cash, about $7 each.
While diamonds are forever, the expedition could be short-lived because the government is sending a team of experts to determine if villagers have truly struck it rich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.