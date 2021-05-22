JOPLIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- May 22 will be a day of somber reflection, and celebration, in Joplin, Missouri.
Residents mark the 10th anniversary of the historic tornado that left over 160 dead and injuring more than 1,100. Thousands of homes and buildings where destroyed. Heartbreaking footage showed the 22-mile path of destruction the EF-5 tornado left behind within 38 minutes. The city of 50,000 was nearly wiped off the map -- pummeling through St. John Mercy Hospital and destroying the only area public high school just hours after graduation.
Fast forward to 2021.
New homes and fresh greenery fill the neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, runners will sprint through a 5K run along the tornado's path. Finishing through a trail of flags honoring those lost.
