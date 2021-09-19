ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — As the Cardinals honored the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 World Series Championship at Busch Stadium Saturday, one member of that year’s club prepared to pitch in a baseball game—a pivotal one for the present-day team’s postseason push.
Though Adam Wainwright didn’t pitch due to injury during that memorable 2011 season, he was along for the ride as his Cardinals defeated the Texas Rangers to capture the franchise’s 11th World Championship. Many of Wainwright’s former teammates from that 2011 roster returned to Busch Stadium for the celebration this weekend. It was a chance for St. Louis fans to express their appreciation for one of the most improbable, memorable October runs baseball has ever seen.
The current version of the Cardinals looks poised for an October run of their own.
“The night had magic to it before the game even started,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said.
Following a pre-game ceremony that felt like a mash-up of a family reunion and Opening Day, Wainwright got down to business with battery-mate Yadier Molina—also a member of that 2011 squad—in their quest to replicate some that ten-year-old magic in the present season.
Describing his stuff as “very average,” after the game, Wainwright turned in a measly quality start—six innings, two earned runs—rather than the otherworldly type of performance he customarily provides on special-occasion nights at the ballpark. In a 3-2 Cardinals win, Wainwright was something of an afterthought, departing the contest before he could register his 2,000th career strikeout in front of the home crowd.
Wainwright ended the day stuck on 1,999 career Ks, a fact he said dawned on him only after his day on the mound was through.
“I just found out that I only needed one more strikeout tonight to get to 2,000,” Wainwright said. “If I’d have known that, I would have started pumping stuff into the dirt to try to get some swings and misses with those two-strike counts at the end of the game.”
Instead, Wainwright compiled a nondescript quality start—if there is such a thing—and stepped aside to allow an ascending Cardinals superstar to snare the spotlight in a riveting come-from-behind win.
The development of Tyler O’Neill has been a major storyline in the Cardinals 2021 season. After flashing his athleticism with a Gold Glove awarded on the merit of his sterling defensive metrics in 2020, the former top prospect regarded for his raw power potential has begun delivering on the promise he always possessed at the plate.
Before Saturday, O’Neill already led his team—one that includes bonafide superstars in Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt—in On-Base-Plus-Slugging Percentage. His eighth-inning home run to catapult the Cardiac Cards into the 3-2 lead by which they would ultimately win the game vaulted his OPS for the season to .886. That mark ranks 19th in all of MLB. His 28 home runs are tied for 12th among NL hitters—and that’s despite two separate stints on the injured list earlier in the year. He’s even got a dozen stolen bases, to boot.
. @toneill21 is a bad, bad man! pic.twitter.com/8vq96LbiBP— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 19, 2021
Tyler O’Neill, whose previous allure always been about the ‘What if?’ that surrounded his raw potential, has refined that potential into reality. Tyler O’Neill has become the total package for the Cardinals.
“We knew he was going to be good,” Wainwright said. “The front office has always said that they think this guy’s going to be the next 40/40 guy. And just being honest, I didn’t know if that was going to happen. There was a lot of swing-and-miss in his game. He had to change some of his swing patterns and some of his approach at the plate.
"What I see out of him now is a guy who is in the film room studying. He's got a great idea of what the pitcher is trying to do. He’s got a great idea of what he’s trying to accomplish. He’s got a good approach. He knows his strengths. Man, that’s what’s called growing up in a clubhouse, right there. Growing up as a complete player. And that’s exactly what he is—a complete player.”
Prior to this year, O’Neill had never reached double-digit home runs in an MLB season. His strikeouts numbers weren’t being offset by an appropriate amount of damage. Even during this breakout campaign in 2021, O’Neill has had to grapple with adversity. His ability to adapt and thrive in those moments has morphed him into a one-man wrecking crew for the Redbirds.
One such moment came Saturday, as home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi presented a possible stumbling block for the 26-year-old left fielder. On a night where Cuzzi would ultimately ring up Cardinals hitters seven different times on called third strikes, the umpire nabbed O’Neill for the second time of the game in the sixth inning.
The call, objectively, was a poor one. As was the one that got O’Neill in the fourth inning—it was a tough night for Cuzzi behind the plate. Understandably, O’Neill’s inclination was to voice a bit of that displeasure in a game that was shaping up as a frustrating one for the St. Louis offense. The Cardinals didn’t score any runs off Yu Darvish in seven innings. With bewildering rally-killing strike calls, Cuzzi was part of the reason.
But O’Neill stopped short of making a show of his frustrations. He stopped short of getting run from the game for arguing balls and strikes in that sixth inning, for he recognized that an important at-bat still remained in his future.
When the moment arrived, he needed to be eligible to seize it.
“Phil’s a good umpire; he’s been around the league a long time,” O’Neill said. “I thought a couple calls to me were off the plate, but that was his zone and I’ve got to adjust as a player. The thing with me is just trying to stay as disciplined as I can and not miss a pitch to hit. That was it. Just maturing, that’s it.”
In the eighth, O’Neill got his pitch and drove it into the visiting bullpen beyond the left field wall for the go-ahead homer. With arguably the biggest swing of the Cardinals’ season, O’Neill propelled St. Louis to its seventh consecutive victory, all of which have come against fellow postseason hopefuls.
Though O’Neill’s recent success placed him with an OPS north of 1.000 for September even before Saturday’s blast-off, the burly outfielder could be seen shouting directions at the baseball as he ran to first, coaxing it to leave the yard.
“I needed that one,” O’Neill said. “Team needed that one... It’s gotta go for the boys. That’s it.”
Go, it did. And the crowd couldn’t have been more thrilled as it erupted into the most raucous frenzy the building has seen in quite some time.
“We love feeding off that as players,” O’Neill said. “Fans are sticking this out to the end. It made us motivated. Me, in particular, obviously. It kept me locked in. Whenever you have 40,000 at your back, it’s a little easier to play… Love to hear that passion that was out there today.”
When asked about the environment established by Cardinals fans Saturday, the club’s starting pitcher was definitive in its impact.
“That was the best crowd of the year,” Wainwright said. “That was the best crowd we’ve seen since 2019, without question. And they were on their feet, rowdy. I know that we’ve played some wretched ball throughout this year, at some points. And we had the COVID thing. But fans: We need you just like that the rest of the year. That was incredible. Just hearing that rumble—the fans went crazy from the first second of that game on. It was an inspiring game from our fan base tonight. It was really, really well done. Thanks for showing up for us. We need you the rest of the way. We’re going to play some big games, so it would be cool to have you.”
Wainwright then paused before starting back up again, apparently feeling there were a few more words on the topic that he wanted the chance to express. Still speaking directly to the fans, Wainwright acknowledged the frustrating nature of the season for St. Louis—while reinforcing the value of fan support moving forward.
“Thanks for sticking with us, too,” he continued. “I know it’s been frustrating. We’ve been frustrating for you. But we love you. Glad you’re back.”
Though a crowd of Saturday’s ilk has been a rare sight this season, it could be more commonplace moving forward. It stands to reason that highlight performances like O’Neill’s are inclined to keep the people coming back for more as October looms.
“The biggest thing that allows him to have that consistency is he knows who he is,” Shildt said of O’Neill’s growth into an all-around threat for the Cardinals this season. “He knows who he is. He knows what’s taking place. And he makes adjustments quickly.”
If they didn’t already know, the league is learning who Tyler O’Neill is, too. For the Cardinals, he’s a primary catalyst for a team that looks more dangerous by the day in the National League postseason picture.
