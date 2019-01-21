MLK Day: 28. Mostly cloudy,breezy, cold and dry. Wind chill in the teens. Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph.
Tonight: 26. Cloudy, breezy and not as cold. Wind: SE 15-20
Tuesday: 44. Rain and a brief mix roll in through the morning with scattered showers through the day. That rain may change over to a mix and/or snow overnight into Wednesday morning.
