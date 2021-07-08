Man charged in deadly West County Mall shooting A suspect has been charged, accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man inside the West County Center in Des Peres Saturday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In a 20-minute press conference Thursday, the attorney representing Jason Hill, who is charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting at the West County Mall, said the incident is a clear-cut case of self-defense and Hill should never have been charged.

Donnell Smith addressed the media for the first time since the July 3 shooting, saying prosecutors have surveillance video that corroborates his client's versions of events.

According to Smith, Hill - who is 21 and graduated from Cleveland Junior Naval Academy in 2018 - was at the mall with his girlfriend shopping for their 3-month-old baby. After the couple finished shopping for the child, Smith said they went into Champs and each separately started looking at shoes.

Hill reportedly saw a group of four to five men walk into the store together, and things quickly escalated.

"Two of the guys walked toward him. The first guy walked directly toward him and he moved out of the way to let that guy walk past him," Smith said, explaining Hill's account of what happened. "The second guy, who we now know is Malachi Maclin, approached him, got in his face, made a comment about killing him and without any provocation whatsoever, hit him in the face."

Smith said Hill fell back from the punch, then pulled his gun to defend himself. Maclin reportedly pulled a firearm out as well, and at that point shots were fired. Maclin was fatally wounded, later dying at a nearby hospital.

"My client is charged with murder in the second degree and being held on a half million dollar bond, and he’s done nothing other than what he had a legal right to do, which is to defend his life," Smith said.

Hill later surrendered to police and handed over his gun and cell phone to officers, but he initially left the scene after calling his mother. He was reportedly worried the other members of the group also had guns, and she told him to come to his step-father's house because she was frightened for him.

Smith said Hill's account of what happened has never changed, and added that the segments of video shown to him by investigators seems to corroborate that account.

"This is not a case that should be in our criminal courts," Smith said. "Surely [prosecutors] should recognize this is not a case they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt."

'It was shocking news;' father of West County Mall shooting victim searching for answers A North County family is searching for answers after their son was fatally shot inside the West County Center Saturday evening.

While he did not aim any direct accusations at St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, Smith suggested prosecutors may have been overzealous in filing murder charges due to the high profile nature of the case and the fact the Major Case Squad was activated. He also said the probable cause document is extremely short (the charging documents provided by prosecutors are at the end of this story).

When reached for comment by News 4, a spokesperson for St. Louis Prosecutor Wesley Bell's office did not directly address any of Smith's claims, but simply said prosecutors are comfortable pursuing a trial with the evidence at their disposal, then sent the following statement:

"The investigation is ongoing, and as a result it would be premature to comment at this time. Our prayers go out to the victim's family." - St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

According to Smith, Hill and Maclin have never met, and there is no clear reason for why Maclin approached him in the store. Hill was reportedly wearing a face mask, and one possibility put forth by his attorney is that Maclin mistook him for someone else because he couldn't see his face.

Maclin's family is also at a loss as to what led to the confrontation, with his father Lonnie telling News 4 he never shopped at the mall.

“I need answers and to know why my son was there, because he isn’t a mall person,” Lonnie Maclin said. “I know he orders shoes online and I was just wondering if you’re not a mall person, what are you doing at the mall?”

Initial reports were that two guns were recovered at the scene, and Smith said if that's true, it only serves to bolster his client's claim that he had reason to fear for his life.

"My client’s assumption or impression that Mr. Maclin was accompanied by other folks who had firearms was a legitimate conclusion to draw," he said.